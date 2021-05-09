Askar Mamin offers congratulations on Victory Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

In his congratulatory letter, the Kazakh PM noted that on this day, Victory Day, we pay tribute to the bravery and selflessness of our fathers, grandfathers, and grand grandfathers who defended the Motherland and gave us a bright future.

«With deep honor and gratitude we bow our heads before the generation of frontline men and home front workers who brought us victory,» reads his letter.

In his letter, the PM noted that it is the people’s duty to protect and care the veterans as well as cherish the history of their heroic deeds and pass it on to the next generation.