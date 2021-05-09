EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 09 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Askar Mamin offers congratulations on Victory Day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

    In his congratulatory letter, the Kazakh PM noted that on this day, Victory Day, we pay tribute to the bravery and selflessness of our fathers, grandfathers, and grand grandfathers who defended the Motherland and gave us a bright future.

    «With deep honor and gratitude we bow our heads before the generation of frontline men and home front workers who brought us victory,» reads his letter.

    In his letter, the PM noted that it is the people’s duty to protect and care the veterans as well as cherish the history of their heroic deeds and pass it on to the next generation.


    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Events Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!