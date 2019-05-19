Askar Mamin paid working visit to Shymkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited Shymkent city to inspect the progress of the city's socio-economic development, primeminister.kz informs.

As the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, Shymkent should become a powerful economic center of Central Asia, a large and an attractive big urban center with comfortable conditions for guests and residents.



During the working trip, Askar Mamin checked the implementation of infrastructure and social projects on the outskirts of the metropolis. In the Turan neighborhood, he examined the construction of road infrastructure - one of the three main streets with the length of 3.3km. The Prime Minister was informed that by the end of 2019 the road would be put into operation. In general, construction works will cover 7.7 km of roads in this residential neighborhood.



By the end of the second quarter of 2022, a new automated gas distribution station will be built under Nurly Zhol state program, which will provide gas to the residents of remote communities, including Turan micro-district.



While visiting construction site of "Bozaryk 220/110/10 kV" substation, Mamin stressed importance of timely completion of the project. According to the municipal administration, the substation will be launched in November 2019. As a result, 10 new residential areas with the population of about 250 thousand people will be provided with uninterrupted electricity.



In the territory of Tassay industrial zone, the Prime Minister Mamin familiarized himself with the technological production process and activity of the electro-technical laboratory of Asia Trafo LLP plant. Implemented as part of the state program for industrial and innovative development, the company manufactures transformers with a capacity of up to 110-220, 500 kV. This year production for 7 billion tenge is planned. High-quality modern production that annually issues 120 products, allows \ to cover the needs of the domestic market and export about 40% of energy equipment to the CIS countries, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, etc. There are 220 workers at the enterprise.



Following the inspection of the enterprises, Mamin was presented projects of Zhuldyz industrial zone, which is to be formed due to the high occupancy of the existing territories, and the Shymkent agro-industrial zone aimed at ensuring the city's food security belt.



Special attention was paid to the issues of the "economy of simple things," for the development of which 600 billion tenge was allocated at the first President's instruction. Today, the city manufactures up to 23% of light industry products in Kazakhstan.