Askar Mamin participates in Eurasian Week in Yerevan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin participates in the annual Eurasian Week International Exhibition Forum, Kazinform reports.

The Forum will be held from 22 to 24 October. The event is hosted annually by the Eurasian Economic Union member states by rotation as part of implementation of the EAEU Treaty on development of the member countries' export.

Earlier, the Forum was held in Russia (2016) and in Kazakhstan (2017).

The three-day forum was opened with a plenary session "The Real Sector of the EAEU Economy: Enhancing the Potential in the Course of Integration."

Among other global themes are: Technological Breakthrough and EAEU Potential, International Economic Activities of the EAEU as a Foundation of Economic Growth and a Factor of Stable Business Development, How to use EAEU integration potential in the Development of the Construction Materials Industry?

The Eurasian Week is the largest business event held in the EAEU. The forum is aimed at strengthening integration, economic potential and expanding industrial cooperation among the EAEU countries. The platform of the forum will serve for development of the network of B2B contacts and attraction of the third countries’ companies and investors for manufacturing competitive and export-oriented products.

The next Forum will be held in Kyrgyzstan.