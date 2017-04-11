Askar Mamin: Security during Expo 2017 is major priority

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The First Deputy of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a visiting session of Interdepartmental Commission on ensuring security and law enforcement in the period of preparation and organization of Expo 2017. The Prime Minister press-service reports.

During the meeting the heads of public authorities responsible for security reported on the work done.

They have taken a range of measures and established the Emergency Operations Center and the Working Group consisting of the heads of special, law enforcement and other public authorities and organizations so that to ensure maintenance of public order and security, operational control and solution of emerging issues. The territory of Expo 2017 has a police department and fire station nearby. The Security Center will operate one month before exhibition opening.

More than 9,000 law enforcement officers will be involved in public order.

Moreover, the entrance rooms of the exhibition complex have metal detectors, X-ray detection equipment, systems of video analytics, facial recognition and visitor registration.

Using mobile inspection units the servants together with the State Revenue Committee of Finance Ministry perform inspection of all cargoes and goods carried inwards the exhibition complex.

Over 2,000 video surveillance cameras have been installed in Expo sites for visual monitoring and prompt response. They are connected to the Operational Control Center of Astana Police Department.

Expo 2017 international specialized exhibition will be held from June 10 through September 10, 2017. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC National Company "Astana Expo-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed that the main Expo assets such as the international pavilion have come into operation. 125 countries and 21 international organizations have confirmed participation in the exhibition. 88 countries have already commenced work, and the other 13 countries will proceed next week.

Summarizing the results of the Interdepartmental Commission session the First Deputy of the Prime Minister Mamin underlined that a great operational and preparatory work for EXPO 2017 is underway. In the meantime, he noted that ensuring security of the participants and the guests of the exhibition is the major priority.

Mamin inspected the security and law enforcement services in the territory of Expo 2017.

He visited a new specialized fire station, Yessil District Police Department, got familiar with the procedure of vehicles screening in the logistic center and the work of the security center.