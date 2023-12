ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Government of Kazakhstan the composition of the Board of Directors of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC has changed, the primeminister.kz reports.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been appointed as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Samruk Kazyna JSC.



Besides, National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov has joined the Board of Directors.