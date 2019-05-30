Askar Mamin to take part in CIS Heads of Government Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 31, 2019, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin will take part in a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister's press service.

The Heads of Government of the CIS Member States will discuss topical issues of economic cooperation in the Commonwealth, consider mechanisms of cooperation in the fields of science and innovation, customs control, intellectual property protection, to name but a few.

A number of documents are expected to be signed within the framework of the meeting.