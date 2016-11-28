EN
    14:21, 28 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Askar Mamin,Zhāng Gāolí discuss Kazakh-Chinese cooperation.

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today in Beijing, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the CPC, Vice Premier of the State Council of CPR Zhāng Gāolí, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

    The sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including pairing of Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt programs, the development of cross-border and inter-regional partnership, as well as cooperation in trade-economic, energy, industry, innovation, agriculture, telecommunications, transport and logistics and other areas.





     

