    15:45, 14 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Askar Myrzakhmetov appointed Deputy PM of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov has been appointed today Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Prime Minister Karim Massimov congratulated him today at the Government’s sitting and wished him fruitful work at this position.

    In turn, A.Myrzakhmetov promised to use all his knowledge and experience in this sphere.  

    According to Massimov, Myrzakhmetov will likely chair the recently established Land Reform Commission.

