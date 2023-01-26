EN
    Askar Shakirov appointed chair of international affairs committee

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Askar Shakirov is appointed as the chairman of the international affairs, defence and security committee of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1956 in Karaganda is a graduate of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, post graduate military courses at the USSR Interior Ministry. Speaks English and Chinese well.

    Has the diplomatic rank of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador, I class.

    In 2014 was appointed as the Human Rights Ombudsman of Kazakhstan.

    On August 13, 2019 was nominated as the Senate deputy.

    On September 2, 2019 was elected the deputy Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

