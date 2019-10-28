Askar Shakirov attends European Conference of Presidents of Parliament

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov participated in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament held under the aegis of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg (France), Kazinform reports.

As the press service of the Senate informed, the Forum brought together the heads of parliament of 47 member countries of the Council of Europe, partner and observer countries as well as a number of international parliamentary assemblies. The event was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishment of the Council of Europe. The participants discussed the establishment and development of the common European house, the contribution of the parliaments to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as gender equality issues.

In Strasbourg, Askar Shakirov met with PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier. The sides noted mutual understanding and trustful relations between Kazakhstan and this organization.

Liliane Maury Pasquier welcomed the opening of the Council of Europe Regional Office for Central Asia in Almaty.

The First European Conference of Presidents of Parliament was held in 1975. The event is organized once in two years.