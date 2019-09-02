EN
    14:00, 02 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Askar Shakirov becomes Senate Vice Speaker

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Shakirov was elected as Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform reports.

    Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva proposed Shakirov’s candidature at the session of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on Monday.

    She said that Askar Shakirov is a well-known statesman and public figure who used to serve as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to foreign countries, Deputy Foreign Ministry, Chairman of the Customs Committee as well as Human Rights Commissioner.

    46 senators voted for Shakirov’s candidacy.


