Askar Umarov appointed as Director General of Kazinform News Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Information and Communications Alan Azhibayev has introduced Askar Umarov to the staff of Kazinform International News Agency as its new Director General.

In different years, Askar Umarov worked as a Marketing Specialist for Small Business of Kazakhstan magazine, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Assar Republican Youth Newspaper and as a Policy Analys for Central Asia Monitor, 50/50, Subbota+ newspapers.



In 2005, he was appointed as a Chief of Almaty Bureau - Deputy Chief of the Office of Analytical Programs at the RTRK Kazakhstan. He also headed an expert-analytical group of KazEnergy Public Foundation and worked as a Chief Manager of JSC KazMunayGas.



From 2008 to 2010, Askar Umarov worked as the First Deputy Director General of LLP Nur Media.



In 2011-2013, he was the Vice President of JSC Turkic Academy.



Askar Umarov was also Executive Director of JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 and President of KazBusinessMedia Public Foundation.