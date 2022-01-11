Askar Umarov named Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former head of «Kazinform» International News Agency JSC Askar Umarov has been named the new Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Askar Umarov joined «Kazinform» INA LLP in 2017 and between January 2020 and August 2021 was the Chairman of the Board of «Kazinform» INA JSC.

Born in 1976 in Almaty city, Mr. Umarov is a graduate of the Turan University with the major in International Economic Relations.

He began his professional career in 1997 as an economic expert at the Republican Research Center of Cultural Problems. Throughout the years he worked as a marketing manager at Malyi Biznes Kazakhstana magazine, deputy editor-in-chief of the republican youth newspaper Assar, head of the politics department at Novosti nedeli newspaper, political contributor at such newspapers as Central Asia Monitor, 50/50, Subbota+.

In 2005 he was appointed as the head of the Almaty branch-Deputy Director of the Information and Analytical Programs Directorate of Kazakhstan Republican Television and Radio Corporation.

He also was the head of the expert and analytical group of Public Fund KazEnergy and chief manager of NC KazMunaiGas JSC.

Between 2008 and 2010 he was the First Deputy General Director of Nur Media LLP where he helmed the Astana front office, coordinated the work of seven newspapers and was responsible for liaison with government agencies.

In 2011-2017 he served as the Vice President of Turkish Academy JSC, the Managing Director of NC Astana EXPO 2017 JSC and President of Public Fund KazBusinessMedia.

In April 2017 he joined the team of Kazinform International News Agency as its Director General.

On 16 January 2020 he was named the Chairman of the Management Board of Kazinform International News Agency LLP.

On 19 August 2021 he was appointed the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.