Askar Zhumagaliyev, German Ambassador Tilo Klinner meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner, Kazinform reports.

The meeting discussed the prospects of strengthening cooperation in defense industry and digital development, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry says.



Askar Zhumagaliyev noted that Kazakhstan was interested in Germany's experience in digitalization, in development of human capital and innovation eco-systems. "We are ready to discuss cooperation with German companies in all sectors of economy, especially in digitalization sector," stressed Zhumagaliyev.



The parties confirmed their commitment and intention to strengthen interaction, which is expected to benefit both countries.