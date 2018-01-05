Askar Zhumagaliyev, vice ministers brainstorm Digital Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev held a meeting with vice ministers to brainstorm the implementation of the projects within "Digital Kazakhstan" government program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today we ran a brainstorming session together with vice ministers, representatives of national companies accountable for the implementation of the projects within "Digital Kazakhstan" government program. We were generating ideas regarding the Digital Kazakhstan lines, estimating KPIs, and setting the timeframes," Zhumagaliyev wrote on Facebook.

As a result, they selected the most interesting relevant ideas for all sectors. "Most of them have already done good endeavors and have a vision of the final objectives. My colleagues shared their experiences and proposed solutions to issues. Open discussion, face-to-face contact always yield productive results," he adds.

It is noteworthy that earlier "Digital Kazakhstan" program was approved by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The main mission of the program is to improve the living standards of the population and the competitiveness of the country's economy through the use and development of digital technologies. The program was planned for two development thrust: "Digitalization of the existing economy" in the medium term and "Creating the future digital industry" in the long term.

120 events of the program will shape the foundation of the digital sector as a new branch of the economy and will be implemented across its five lines: "Digitalization of the Economic Sectors", "Transition to a Digital State", "Digital Silk Road Implementation", "Human Capital Development", and "Creation of an Innovative Ecosystem".

In addition to the labor productivity rise in economic sectors, the project measures are expected to increase the portion of electronic commerce in the total retail trade up to 2.6 pct by 2022, create up to 300,000 new jobs through digitization, and boost the number of Internet users to 82 pct, as well as mass digital literacy to 83 pct.

As the program affects all life spheres and is aimed at improving the living standards of each resident of the country, it will be implemented by citizens, business entities, and public authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



According to preliminary estimates, by 2025, the direct effect of the economy digitalization will result in an added value between KZT 1.7 trillion and KZT 2.2 trillion.

To keep track of the news about "Digital Kazakhstan" government program you can view Kazinform's special rubric.