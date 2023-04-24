EN
    20:20, 24 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Asker Beisenov appointed deputy defense minister of Kazakhstan

    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Head of State, Asker Beisenov has been appointed as the deputy defense minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

