TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:15, 28 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Askhat Dilmukhamedov wins 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askhat Dilmukhamedov, a Greco-Roman wrestler from Kazakhstan (82 kg weight division), won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sportinform reports.

    Today Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev also became the Asian champion. Demeu Zhadrayev won silver, while Yerulan Iskakov gained the bronze medal of the tournament.

    Other Kazakh athletes bagged three bronze medals yesterday.

    Photo: sport.inform.kz

    Kyrgyzstan Sport
