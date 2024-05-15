EN
    11:11, 15 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Askhat Khassenov to serve as interim Chairman of Management Board of KazMunayGas

    Askhat Khassenov
    Askhat Khassenov Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Energy

    Askhat Khassenov has been appointed the interim Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC “KazMunayGas” until the upcoming extraordinary meeting of the company’s shareholders, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of “Samruk-Kazyna” Sovereign Wealth Fund.

    Samruk-Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov introduced Askhat Khassenov to the staff of the company.

    Zhakupov also expressed gratitude to the former Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, who held the post since 2021.

    Askhat Khassenov is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University and the International Business University. Throughout his professional career he held numerous posts in the domestic petroleum sector. Between 2022 and 2024 he was the Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

