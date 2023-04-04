Askhat Oralov reappointed Culture Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Askat Oralov as the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born on January 10 in 1990 in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He is a member of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve of 2019.

On January 4, 2023, was appointed as the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.