Assanov: Astana is the center of global dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a solemn session on the eve of the Capital City Day, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov congratulated his colleagues on the holiday and noted its historic meaning and role of the President in the development of Kazakhstan and its young capital city. He especially stressed that Kazakhstan achieved impressive success thanks to well-balanced and wise policy of the Kazakh leader.



"Construction of Astana demonstrated high potential of our country. Over these years foundation of the dynamic development of the city and its socioeconomic stability has been laid. The city has turned into the idea provider and example of inter-ethnic accord," Mr. Assanov said.



In his words, Astana has become a national brand.



"This is a political, business and cultural center of the country, embodying the peaceful policy of our state. It has become the center of global dialogue on the pressing issues of global policy," he added.



According to Mr. Assanov, all Kazakhstanis are proud of their capital city that will host the prestigious International exhibition EXPO 2017.