EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:34, 27 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Assaubayeva’s game ends in draw at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia

    None
    Photo: fide.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – One of the most prominent chess players in Kazakhstan Bibisara Assaubayeva took on Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia, Cyprus, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Both players agreed to a draw on move twenty.

    The 19-year-old Assaubayeva is currently ranked 7th in the Nicosia standings with five points and two wins over Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland and Georgian Bella Khotenashvili.

    The Kazakhstani is set to play one more game against Kateryna Lagno today.


    Tags:
    Chess Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!