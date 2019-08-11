Assel Abubakir hauls medal for Kazakhstan at World Taekwondo Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Assel Abubakir scooped the third medal for Kazakhstan at the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Abubakir was defeated by an Iranian athlete and hauled bronze in 37kg weight class.

Earlier it was reported that Aisha Adilbekkyzy clinched silver at the championships, whereas Aidana Sundetbai settled for bronze in her weight category.

This year the championships brought together 550 athletes from 60 countries.