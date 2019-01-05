Assembly of People of Kazakhstan starts ‘Mercy Caravan’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan has launched today the series of its annual charity events "Mercy Caravan" in 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year "Mercy Caravan" will take place under the slogan "Meyirimdilikpen Birlikke" ("With Mercy toward Unity").

In the course of the campaign, the activists of ANK's Republican Youth Movement "Janghyru Joly" ("The Way of Modernization") will deliver gift packages to families that are in need of support, representatives of vulnerable social groups. Today, 50 families will receive gift packages.

"This year we have scheduled charity events based on the Kazakh folk traditions. The philosophy of the Kazakhs' steppe life has always implied the traditions of charity. Therefore, we all follow the age-old traditions and will continue them further," said Leonid Prokopenko, Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.



As Prokopenko underlined, last year the Assembly held 8,700 charitable events that covered more than 400,000 people with charity support totaling KZT 2 billion.



Similar events in line with the 2019 calendar of ANK's charity events will take place in all regions at the Friendship Houses of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.