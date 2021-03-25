Assembly of People of Kazakhstan to convene on Apr 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree convening the 29th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The 29th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan titled «30 years of unity, peace, and accord» is to take place on April 28, 2021, at the Nazarbayev Center in the city of Nur-Sultan.

The Government has been charged with taking measures to hold the event.