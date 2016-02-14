Asset Issekeshev presents 10 deeds of Investment and Development Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev has presented "10 deeds" which were done by the agency in the last year.

1. The Ministry derestricted "Air Astana" airline to conduct flights to the countries of EU.

2. The project of reconstruction of the runway of Uralsk airport was completed. The runway became 400 meters longer and 3 meters wider.

3. The reconstruction of the runway of Petropavlovsk airport was started.

4. The air terminal of Taraz city was reconstructed. Modern equipment was installed in the facility which significantly reduces maintenance time and allows increasing passenger traffic (from 25 to 75 thousand passengers per year) and the number of flights (from 1200 to 2500).

5. The reconstruction of the passenger terminal of Astana airport was started. The project envisages the expansion of the existing passenger terminal.

6. There were launched 8 new international routes (from Astana to Paris, Seoul, Dubai, Tbilisi, Kazan, from Atyrau to Mineralnye Vody, from Kyzylorda to Moscow, from Almaty to Minsk).

7. The Ministry started cooperation with the British Civil Aviation Agency in the framework of the gradual introduction of the European standards and requirements (according to the tasks set in the National Plan "100 specific steps"). The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and the British Civil Aviation Agency was signed in November 3, 2015 in London.

8. There were build and reconstruct 595 kilometers of roads with asphalt and cement concrete pavement.

9. 144 km of the international highway Western Europe-Western China was launched.

10. In the ranking of the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum Kazakhstan rose by 4 points from the 113th to the 107th place in "The quality of roads" category.