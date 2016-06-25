Asset Issekeshev relies on young researchers and engineers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev relies on young researchers, engineers and businessmen in creation of Smart City.

"In recent years, the Akimat has launched a number of startup programs seeking to support research projects and several Smart City pilot projects. We are going to continue this work and, I believe, we will announce our joint programs in the nearest time. The programs will be launched together with Nazarbayev University, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Investments and Development,” said the Mayor welcoming the guests at presentation of Startup Kazakhstan program held during Tech Garden Summer Fest at Nazarbayev University today.

He emphasized that namely Astana will play a key role in solution of the objectives set to Kazakhstan today. The main challenges are transition to a new economy, new reality and shift from dependence on raw materials.

“Astana must become one of the creative cities which will lead a new economy of Kazakhstan. I believe that Startup Kazakhstan will enable all researchers, students and young businessmen to launch their own business, or startup business in those spheres which are important for us, for improvement of the city’s life. I mean, education, transport problems, ecology, high-quality servicesector, e-commerce and many other areas. And we will support this demand and interest,” added A.Issekeshev.

The Mayor reminded also of EXPO-2017 to be held in Astana and establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre. "The city needs a critical mass of young talented engineers, scholars and businessmen. All the universities of Astana and Kazakhstani regions will be involved in training highly-qualified specialists," he said.



“Astana welcomes all those willing to do their business here and contribute to the formation of a creative city,” he noted.

According to A.Issekeshev, Startup Kazakhstan competition will be held several times a year.