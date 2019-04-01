EN
    17:10, 01 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Asset Magauov named as Vice Minister of Energy

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Asset Magauov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the PM's press service.

    Asset Magauov was born November 28, 1972 in Kulssary village of Atyrau region. After graduation from the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petrochemical and Gas Industry, he underwent a traineeship at the International Monetary Fund and Asian Development Bank.

    His career path began in 1994.

    In different years he worked for JSC Tengizmunaygas, CJSC Kazakhoil, JSC NC Oil and Gas Transportation, JSC NC KazMunayGas, LLP Tengizchevroil, JSC Mangistaumunaygas.

    In 2008-2010, he was Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan.

    In 2010-2011 he was Vice Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan.

    Since December 2017 he has served as Director General of KAZENERGY Association.

