Assets of investment companies in Kazakhstan increase

BAKU. KAZINFORM At the end of November 2018, the total assets of investment companies in Kazakhstan reached 180.2 billion tenge, which is an increase of 2.6 percent year-on-year, Trend reports with reference to Finprom.kz.

Among the investment companies, the leader in terms of the amount of assets was Freedom Finance: 58.5 billion tenge, 10.7 percent less year-on-year. Halyk Finance ranked second with 36.6 billion tenge, an increase of 10.9 percent year-on-year. BCC Invest was third with 27.5 billion tenge, 72.4 percent more year-on-year, Trend reports.

The three largest investment companies accumulated 68.1 percent of the total assets of investment companies in Kazakhstan.

The Top-5 also included Kazkommerts Securities (19.6 billion tenge) and Fincraft Investment House (14.1 billion tenge).

At the end of November, the largest asset growth was observed in one of the largest investment companies, BCC Invest: 72.4 percent year-on-year. Centras Securities ranked second with a 27.5 percent growth, and Loyal Capital with a 22.3 percent growth was third.

SkyBridge Invest and NGDEM Finance were also among the five fastest growing companies, with annual growth of 15.8 and 11.4 percent, respectively.

(375.15 KZT = 1 USD on Dec. 28)