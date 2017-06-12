Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations learns how to install yurt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UN Commissioner-General in EXPO-2017 Ms Cihan Sultanoğlu explored new technologies used at the first-ever green village Arnasai in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

During her visit, Ms Sultanoğlu also planted a tree, installed a yurt and received a bata (blessing) from local Aqsaqals (elders). She was so fascinated by the Kazakh culture that she kept snapping photos of everything she saw in the village.







The UN Commissioner-General in EXPO-2017 also visited EXPO Camp to talk to scouts and an exhibition of local artisans.







Ms Sultanoğlu stressed that the Arnasai Green Technologies Center is a unique hub that offers green platform for those who want to explore, share and disseminate knowledge in that sphere.







Cihan Sultanoğlu is the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations; Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (RBEC).







The Arnasai Green Technologies Center, situated 40 kilometers of Astana city was created in 2015 within the framework of EXPO-2017 and Kazakhstan's transition to green economy. The center unites eco-friendly practices and modern technologies for Kazakhstan's sustainable development.











