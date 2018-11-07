Assistant to Kazakh President holds several international meetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the preparations for the joint meeting of the CSTO statutory bodies and the session of the Collective Security Council, Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gabit Baizhanov held several international meetings, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the talks with Damir Sagynbayev, the Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, the sides highlighted the importance of close interaction between the respective bodies in the interests of regional security. As a result of the meeting, they agreed upon measures to establish a regular dialogue at the level of the government agencies of both countries.

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan proposed to discuss possible ways of bilateral cooperation in countering contemporary challenges and threats. Exchanging views, the sides reiterated the need to further develop relations between the countries to ensure collective security within the framework of the CSTO.

The Belarusian counterpart, State Secretary of the Security Council Stanislav Zas, pointed to the substantial potential of military-technical cooperation. The commonality of stances on the current issues of international and regional politics was underlined.

The joint meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, the Committee of Security Councils Secretaries, and the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council with the participation of the heads of state will be hosted by Astana on November 8.