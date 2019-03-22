EN
    14:19, 22 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Assistant to President of Kazakhstan appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timur Suleimenov has been appointed as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    "To appoint Timur Muratovich Suleimenov as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    Astana, Akorda, 22nd March 2019

    No. 5

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Yerulan Zhamaubayev of his post as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.

    Timur Suleimenov was released from his post as Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan as he was transferred to another appointment.

