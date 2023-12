ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Ruslan Zheldibai as the Assistant to the Kazakh President for internal policy and communications, Yerzhan Kazykhan as the Assistant to the Kazakh President for foreign affairs, Yerzhan Zhienbayev as the Assistant to the Kazakh President for legal issues, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

