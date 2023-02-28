Association of Designers and Craftsmen established in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Association of Designers and Craftsmen has been established under the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the organization said, Kazinform cites Kabar News Agency.

Merging into a large association, as noted in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will allow them to more actively promote their interests in the international market.

«We often give national souvenirs at official meetings, but we need to improve their quality and design. The world market will not tolerate shoddy goods. In order for our artisans to be talked about, it is necessary to work on the brand,» said Temir Sariev, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also added that the new association will help protect the professional interests of domestic craftsmen.

The Association of Designers and Craftsmen includes such large associations as «Tumar», «Nakta», «Union of Folk Crafts», «Kyrgyz Style», «Altyn Kol Naryn, Alai» and others.