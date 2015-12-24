Association of economists of Turkic world established in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Baku head of the International Turkic Academy D.Kydyrali and the State Economic University of Azerbaijan have signed a document called "On the establishment of the Association of Economists of the Turkic world."

According to the press service of the International Turkic Academy, Association of economists will operate as a voluntary international association of economists of the Turkic world and other interested countries. The main objective of the institution is to establish and develop close cooperation among economists of the Turkic world, facilitate creation and development of high standards of Economic Research in accordance with international standards. A.Muradov, rector of the State Economic University of Azerbaijan, has been named chairman of the association. International Turkic Academy will perform a coordinating role in matters of international and scientific relations with other organizations active in the intellectual space of the Turkic world.