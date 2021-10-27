Association of Kazakh-speaking mass media abroad established

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An Association of the Kazakh-speaking mass media abroad has been established under the «Otandarstar Foundation» non-commercial joint-stock company, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the session dated to the establishment of the association, Vice President of the foundation Magauiya Sarbassov said the goal of the foundation is to unite all representatives of the Kazakh diaspora (qandas) abroad and that the association will play a special role in that process.

According to Sarbassov, there are 88 Kazakh-speaking mass media currently functioning abroad. With the establishment of the association, it will be possible to expand the spectrum of the Kazakh-speaking mass media, distribute the information in the Kazakh language and popularize the Kazakh language abroad.

Thanks to the association, it will become possible to inform the Kazakh diaspora abroad about the life in Kazakhstan and vice versa, he said.

It was announced that representatives of domestic and foreign Kazakh-speaking mass media will organize joint events and strengthen bilateral ties.

Well-known Kazakhstani journalist and deputy of the Kazakh Senate Nurtore Zhussip was elected as the Chairman of the Association of the Kazakh-speaking mass media abroad at the session.

Attending the event were Deputy Chairperson of the Board of JSC «RTRC «Qazaqstan» Makpal Zhumabai, Vice President of Otandastar Foundation Magauiya Sarbassov, Chairman of the Management Board of «Kazinform» INA JSC Eldos Nashirali, heads of domestic Kazakh-speaking mass media and theirs colleagues from Kazakh-speaking mass media abroad.