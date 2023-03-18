EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:14, 18 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Association of Kazakhstani Students to be established in Norway

    None
    OSLO. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Turssunov held a meeting with the Kazakhstani students studying in the Norwegian universities, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

    The meeting focused on the interaction the Kazakh Embassy with the students and on the Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation.

    The Ambassador told the students about the political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and early parliamentary elections scheduled for March 19. He called the students to actively join the voting process.

    OSLO. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Turssunov held a meeting with the Kazakhstani students studying in the Norwegian universities, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

    to set up the Association of Kazakhstani Students in Norway to jointly promote Kazakhstani culture, support of newcomers and discussion of joint projects.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!