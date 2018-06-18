Association of Turkology, Altaistics and Mongolistics to be set up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A decision to found the Association of Turkology, Altaistics and Mongolistics (ATAM) has been taken at the III Great Steppe humanitarian forum underway in Astana.

President of Mongolia's Science Academy Regdel Dugerin, senior research associate of the Linguistics Institute of the Russian Science Academy Oleg Mudrak, head of the Turkish Linguistic Society Mustafa Kaçalin and President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali signed the relevant document.



The association will issue a magazine four times a year. It will also publish special books on Turkology, Altaistics and Mongolistics.



The Great Steppe humanitarian forum is devoted to discussions of the Kazakh President's Article "The Course into the Future: Modernization of Kazakhstan's identity" and 20th anniversary of Astana. Scientists from Azerbaijan, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, China, Moldova, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Poland, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkey, reps of UNESCO, ECO Science Foundation, Turkic Council, TurkPA and other international organizations are taking part in it.