Association of Universities: UNSC membership is explicit recognition of Kazakhstan’s merits in fight for nuclear disarmament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The election of Kazakhstan to the non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is an explicit recognition of our country in a fight for nuclear disarmament, the Association of Kazakhstani Universities says.

“This historical event is an explicit recognition of international authority of the Republic of Kazakhstan led by our President N.Nazarbayev and highlights its active role in the global community. This is a victory of Kazakhstani diplomacy and an explicit recognition of our country’s merits in the fight for nuclear disarmament and in creation of a unique program of inter-ethnic accord and inter-faith tolerance.

EXPO-2017, Universiade-2017, the forums in the field of economy, education, healthcare held in Kazakhstan are the world-level events reflecting our country’s deep concern over the destinies of the world and the mankind.

Kazakhstan is an active member of many international organizations – the UN, the OSCE, SCO, OIC, CSTO, CIS and others. It is quite symbolic that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council coincided with the start of our chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2017, which will allow to more effectively interact with the UN in resolution of the acute regional problems.

Kazakhstan fully backs peacekeeping activity and efforts of the UN in strengthening its peacekeeping potential. The Republic has deserved its wide recognition in the UN as the country with a well-weighted and constructive approach to the solution of global problems,” the Association notes.