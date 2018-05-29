Assylzhan Mamytbekov appointed as executive secretary of Agriculture Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assylzhan Mamytbekov has been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda's press service reported.

"By the Head of State's order, Assylzhan Mamytbekov has been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report said.

Assylzhan Mamytbekov was born on September 17, 1968. In 1992, he graduated from the Kazakh State University with a degree in Law. In 1996, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

From 1992 to 1998: junior researcher at the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1998-2000: Deputy Chairman of the Land Resources Management Committee.

In 1999: Deputy Head of the Kostanay Regional Financial Department.

2000-2003: Head of the Kostanay Regional Treasury Department.

2003-2004: Deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

2004-2006: Deputy Mayor of Astana.

2006-2007: Deputy Governor of South Kazakhstan region.

2007-2008: - Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister's Office.

From November 2008, he headed the Management Board of KazAgro National Managing Company JSC.

Between 2011 and 2016, he was the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In January 2018, he was elected as CEO of the Meat Union of Kazakhstan.