ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first nine hotels and restaurants were approved within the program of partnership of Astana "Recommended by EXPO-2017", the press service of the city administration informs.

The official ceremony of awarding certificates and signs to the first participants of the Program of partnership of Astana "Recommended by EXPO-2017" was held in the capital city today.

Chairman of the commission of the partnership program of Astana "Recommended by EXPO-2017", deputy mayor of Astana Nurali Aliyev, representatives of "Astana Convention Bureau" LLP and heads of different hotels of Astana and representatives of the other service institutions took part in the ceremony.

As Nurali Aliyev noted; "One of the most important tasks within preparation for holding the EXPO is rendering of high-quality service. The level of development of the tourist sphere depends on the level of holding of the EXPO. Therefore, we hope that we can achieve all the set goals together".

As a result, the status "Golden partner of Astana" was awarded to Soluxe Hotel Astana, Radisson Hotel Astana, Astana Mariott Hotell and Korean House restaurant.

The sign "Silver partner" was awarded to Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Astana. Ibis Hotel Astana, Grand Park Esil Astana Hotel and Duman Hotel won in the category "Bronze partner". Confectionary "Peshnan" received "Partner of Astana" certificate.

Thus, the official partners of Astana will be given the right to post their brands on the websites of the city administration, "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC, "Astana Convention Bureau" LLP, etc.

As of today, 50 applications have been submitted for participation in the program.