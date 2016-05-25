ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2016 multi-day race came to an end in Apeldoorn, Italy.

Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde from Movistar Team won the stage leaving behind Steven Kruijswijk from the Netherland's Team LottoNl-Jumbo. Russia's Ilnur Zakarin finished the third , Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali finished the 11th. In general classification, he stands the 4th.

Stage 16 brief results

1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2:58:54

2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:08

4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:37

5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step

General classification after stage 16

1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63:40:10

2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:00

3 (+1) Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23

4 (-1) Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43

5 (+1) Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:50