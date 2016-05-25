EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:49, 25 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana&#39;s Nibali stands 4th in Giro d&#39;Italia 2016 general classification after Stage 16

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2016 multi-day race came to an end in Apeldoorn, Italy.

    Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde from Movistar Team won the stage leaving behind Steven Kruijswijk from the Netherland's Team LottoNl-Jumbo. Russia's Ilnur Zakarin finished the third , Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.
    Astana's Vincenzo Nibali finished the 11th. In general classification, he stands the 4th.
    Stage 16 brief results
    1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2:58:54
    2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
    3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:08
    4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:37
    5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step

    General classification after stage 16
    1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63:40:10
    2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:00
    3 (+1) Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23
    4 (-1) Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43
    5 (+1) Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:50

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!