EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    01:18, 05 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana&#39;s Nibali won Giro di Lombardia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Giro di Lombardia became the next one-day cycling race conquered by Astana Pro Team member Vincenzo Nibali, native of Italy.

    Spanish racer Daniel Moreno from Katusha showed the second result, while FrenchThibaut Pinot from FDG came the third. Giro di Lombardia, Sports.kz reports. Bergamo-Komo, Italy, 245 km 1. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, Astana) - 6:16:28 2. Daniel Moreno (Spain, Katusha) - 0:21 3. Thibaut Pinot (France, FDJ) - 0:32 5. Diego Rosa (Italy, Astana) - +0:46.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!