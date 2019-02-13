Astana 4th in team time trial at Tour Colombia 2.1. Stage 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tour Colombia 2.1 stage race has been opened today with a super fast 14-km team time trial on the streets of Medellin. Astana Pro Team did a very good race and finished with fourth time (average speed 54,369 km/h), 22 seconds behind EF Education First, the winner of the stage, Kazinform has learned from the team's press office.

- I think we can be happy with our race today. Our riders did a very good job, we raced really well and did everything by the plan we had for this time trial. In the end of the day we have 4th place, not bad at all. Now we are looking forward to the next stages, - said Stefano Zanini, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

The Tour Colombia 2.1 will continue with stage 2 of 150,5 km in La Ceja.

Photo credit: © Tim De Waele/Getty Images