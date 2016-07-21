EN
    19:32, 21 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana administration, National Economy Ministry adopted plan on stabilizing food stuffs prices

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev has held today a meeting for discussing stabilization of food stuffs prices.

    Those attending the meeting were the representatives of municipal authorities, Statistics Department, Natural Monopolies Regulation and Competition Protection Committee, JSC Kazagromarketing as well as heads of major enterprises of the city.

    The Mayor gave a number of instructions for retaining prices for socially vital food stuffs including bread, cereals and sugar as per the President's instructions announced earlier. 

    In this regard, the city signed agreements with the regions on supply of agricultural food stuffs to Astana.

    The meeting decided to organize agricultural products fairs in Astana on a daily basis  and increase the number of marketplaces including mobile stores.

    It should be noted that the municipal administration as well as the Committee for Natural Monopolies Regulation and Competition Protection will constantly monitor and control prices at the fairs. Besides, the meeting participants were informed that Astana Mayor’s Office and National Economy Ministry had signed an agreement on ensuring stable prices for food stuffs.

     

