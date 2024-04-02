Astana airport board chairman named

Yusuf Al-Jawder has been named the new chairman of the board of the Astana International Airport, Kazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry.

Yusuf Al-Jawder took over Yergazy Zholdassov as the chairman of the board of the Astana International Airport by decision of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport Board Chairman and the Kazakh government office.

Yusuf Al-Jawder has an experience of over 25 years in the aviation sector. He held many posts, including management posts at Emirates, British Airways, and international airports of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

To note, in October 2023, the agreement was signed with the foreign investor Terminals Holding from the UAE on cooperation in the development of the Astana airport as a multimodal hub.

Starting from May 1, 2024, the investor at its expense will to begin overhaul of the runway, which has not been upgraded for more than 20 years, reads the statement of the Civil Aviation Committee.