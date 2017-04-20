Astana airport changes flight schedules for military parade preparations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Short-time limitation of using air space is now in Astana for the period of the military parade devoted to 25th Anniversary of the founding of Kazakhstan Armed Forces and its preparations, Astana International Airport press-service reports.

The capital airport will be closed for arrival and departure of aircrafts in following days:

on 21st, 25th and 26th April at 09.20-13.00 Astana time;

on 28th, 29th April and on 2nd, 3rd, 4th May at 10.00-13.00;

during the parade on 7th May at 10.00-13.00.

The limitations in Astana airside can be on the reserve days - on 24th, 27th, 30th April and on 6th May in case of changing the duration of the air part of parade due to unfavourable weather conditions or other reasons.

All airlines have been informed on the short-time closures of air space so that they could change their air schedules.

It is not the first year when the airside over the capital during parades and rehearsals is closed. In view of experience of last years, on the days of the events in April and May the air traffic arrangement will be in a way that will prevent from long flight delays.