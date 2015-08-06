EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:06, 06 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana airport closed for bomb threat investigation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Internal Affairs Department of Astana investigates the threat of a possible bomb in the local airport.

    As a press-release reads, the incoming message was registered by the airport's Information Desk at 09:08 a.m. August 6, 2015. According to its representative, a man called to the airport and said the following: "There is a bomb in the airport" and put the phone down. An operational group immediately left for the airport. Special services and a canine team were attracted to the investigation work.

    Tags:
    Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!