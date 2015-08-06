Astana airport closed for bomb threat investigation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Internal Affairs Department of Astana investigates the threat of a possible bomb in the local airport.

As a press-release reads, the incoming message was registered by the airport's Information Desk at 09:08 a.m. August 6, 2015. According to its representative, a man called to the airport and said the following: "There is a bomb in the airport" and put the phone down. An operational group immediately left for the airport. Special services and a canine team were attracted to the investigation work.