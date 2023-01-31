Astana Airport netted KZT 5.3 bln in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport JSC summed up 2022, Kazinform reports quoting the Airport’s press service.

For the first time over the past 5 years, the Airport secured both operating revenue and net income with overall income exceeding 100 billion tenge. Its gross operating income reached almost 25 billion tenge, while the net profit made 5.3 billion tenge.

Thanks to an increase in domestic travel for the first time ever the Airport welcomed its 6 millionth passenger breaking the record. Last year it saw a growth of 24% against 30% in 2019.

Notably, last year the Airport attracted 5 new air carriers and opened 6 new routes. Turkish Airlines increased the frequency of its flights to Istanbul threefold, and its subsidiary, AnadoluJet, launched flights to Ankara.

As stated there, large companies such as Neos and Air Asia will operate flights to Kazakhstan soon. «India’s air companies are also interested. Talks with Qatar Airways are underway with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan. Air Asia and WizzAir air companies are expected to decide on locating in Astana,» Head of the International Airport Daulet Khamzin said.