Astana airport receives no flights due to military exercises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana airport temporarily is not receiving any flights due to exercises on preparation for Armed Forces parade, the airport press-service reports to Kazinform correspondent.

"Presently, our air space is closed due to exercises. The air space closure occurred in an unplanned manner. We expected it to be on April 21", the press-service noted.

Recall that on May 7 military parade dedicated to 25th Anniversary of Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held in Astana. 80 jets of Air Defence Forces of the country will demonstrate power and military preparedness of Kazakh aviation in the sky.