Astana Airport resumes operations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport that was shut down due to bad weather has resumed operations at 5:00 pm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The airport opened at 17:00. It started operating as normal," the airport press service told Kazinform.



The suspension of the airport operations resulted in delaying and cancelling of 19 and 27 flights, respectively. The current visibility is 350 meters, while the wind speed is 14 m/s.



Recall that this morning, to ensure flight safety in terms of weather conditions, the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport shut down operations until 13:00 p.m. Astana time. Then, the shut down time was extended twice: until 15:00 p.m. and 17:00 p.m.